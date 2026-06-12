Okla. Tribes' Hunting Rights Suits Can Fire Away, Judge Says
By Crystal Owens ( June 12, 2026, 10:51 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma district judge said Oklahoma officials must face challenges that look to block the state's wildlife conservation director from requiring tribal citizens to obtain state-issued fishing and hunting licenses for use on reservation lands, saying the Indigenous nations presented "colorable claims" on their treaty rights and inherent authority....
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