Ex-Pharma Exec Fights SEC 'Shadow Trading' Win At 9th Circ.
By Dorothy Atkins ( June 11, 2026, 8:01 PM EDT) -- An ex-Medivation Inc. executive urged the Ninth Circuit on Thursday to scrap a jury verdict finding him liable in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's first-ever "shadow trading" case, arguing the company's own policies permitted the trades and affirming the verdict will allow companies to adopt vague trading policies....
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