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NJ Justices Rule Private Emails Can't Shield Public Business

By Carla Baranauckas ( June 11, 2026, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court held on Thursday that school board members cannot shield public business by conducting it through their private email accounts, ruling that logs of government‑related emails housed in personal accounts qualify as government records under the state's Open Public Records Act....

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