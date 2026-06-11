4th Circ. Unswayed By Groups Seeking Pipeline Work Pause

By Abigail Harrison ( June 11, 2026, 8:53 PM EDT) -- In a pair of published opinions filed Thursday, a Fourth Circuit panel explained its late-April decision to refuse to curb construction on an interstate gas pipeline project pending review of state water quality certifications, after the judges found environmental groups were unlikely to prevail on the merits....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.