Geico Beats Receiver's Suit Over $2.8M Crash Judgment

By Abigail Harrison ( June 12, 2026, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Geico broke free of a bad faith and breach of contract suit that accused it of failing to settle a catastrophic-injury claim against an insured that resulted in a $2.8 million judgment, after a North Carolina federal judge backed a magistrate judge's finding that the suit failed to state a claim....
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