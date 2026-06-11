Panel Tosses NJ Mall's 3rd Bid To Force Parking Garage Build

By Nate Beck ( June 11, 2026, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Thursday dismissed a shopping center owner's third attempt to force construction of a parking garage imagined in a 2004 plan instead of a nine-story, mixed-use building developers pitched after Newark adopted policies against new parking lots in the area....
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