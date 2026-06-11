Chinese Biopharma Sues Over National Security Threat Label

By Bonnie Eslinger ( June 11, 2026, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Chinese pharmaceutical company WuXi AppTec sued the U.S. Department of Defense on Thursday, asking a D.C. federal court to set aside the agency's designation of the company as a Chinese military company, which it said was done "without a lawful or factual basis."...
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