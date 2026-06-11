DJI Says Insta360's Gimbal Cameras 'Blatantly Copy' Its Own
By Lauren Berg ( June 11, 2026, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Drone maker DJI Technology Co. filed a pair of patent infringement suits in Texas federal court alleging Insta360's new Luna line of handheld gimbal cameras "blatantly copy DJI's patented inventions wholesale."...
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