AbbVie Loses Colorado 340B Drug Pricing Law Challenge

By Zach Dupont ( June 11, 2026, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge on Wednesday dismissed all of AbbVie Inc.'s claims against the state over its federal 340B drug pricing law, finding that the Colorado law isn't federally preempted and courts across the country have settled the issue....
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