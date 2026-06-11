5th Circ. Says FTC Can't Outsource Horse-Racing Enforcement

By Jared Foretek ( June 11, 2026, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit once again struck down the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority's enforcement power over nationwide thoroughbred racing Thursday, holding that the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling last year in FCC v. Consumers' Research doesn't upend the circuit court's previous decision on the issue....
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