USAA Says Therapist's Policy Doesn't Cover Ex-Lover's Death
By Ben Adlin ( June 11, 2026, 11:58 PM EDT) -- USAA argued in a Washington federal lawsuit Wednesday that the insurer has no duty to defend a therapist in a wrongful death action brought by the estate of a former patient who was allegedly shot and killed by the therapist's new boyfriend amid the fallout from a "tumultuous" romantic relationship....
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