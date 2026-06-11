NY Sex Criminal Can Fight Atty's Use Of Ex-Boyfriend As Expert

By Elizabeth Daley ( June 11, 2026, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A man sentenced to 14 years to life in prison for sex crimes against children will have a hearing on his attorney's effectiveness after claiming that she hired an ex-boyfriend as an expert, failing to mention his criminal history and pending professional misconduct charges, a New York appeals court said Thursday....
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