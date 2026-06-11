9th Circ. Fears Unknowns In Amazon's Fight With Perplexity AI
By Rachel Riley ( June 11, 2026, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panelist expressed concern Thursday about potential "unintended consequences" of affirming a lower court order blocking Perplexity's artificial intelligence tool from purchasing items for users on Amazon.com, noting that Amazon's case relies on a decades-old computer fraud law passed long before the proliferation of AI....
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