Fed. Circ. Won't Trade Detailed Verdicts For Efficiency

By Dani Kass ( June 11, 2026, 10:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has again faulted U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap's use of jury verdict forms that collapse all infringement allegations down to checking simply "yes" or "no," a decision attorneys say complicates how to present more individualized patent information without additional trial time....
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