Guess Investors Claim Take-Private Deal Skirts Reforms
By Dorothy Atkins ( June 11, 2026, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Guess Inc. investors have hit the luxury apparel company's top brass with a putative securities class action in Delaware Chancery Court, alleging the company's take-private sale to Authentic Brands Group LLC unfairly cashed out public investors to benefit executives and circumvented governance reforms imposed to curb co-founder Paul Marciano's alleged sexual misconduct....
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