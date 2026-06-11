11th Circ. Seeks Fla., Ga. Justices' Input On Opioid Coverage
By Hope Patti ( June 11, 2026, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday asked justices in Georgia and Florida to weigh in on whether commercial general liability insurers must defend and indemnify Publix Super Markets Inc. and a Georgia-based generic-drug wholesaler against suits claiming they improperly distributed opioids....
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