Insurer Sues To Avoid Covering KC Super Bowl Rally Shooting

By Mike Curley ( June 11, 2026, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co. sued Kansas City, Missouri, and others in Missouri federal court, claiming Thursday that they are not entitled to indemnity for suits over the mass shooting at the February 2024 rally celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl win....
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