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Why Private Sector Should Watch Gov't DEI Firing Class Bid

By Shaun Southworth ( June 18, 2026, 2:39 PM EDT) -- In Fell v. Trump, a group of former federal employees is seeking class certification in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, alleging that the federal government violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the First Amendment and the Civil Service Reform Act.[1]...

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