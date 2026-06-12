Texas AG Warns Big 12 Against Texas Tech Boycott

By Alex Lawson ( June 12, 2026, 4:12 PM EDT) -- As the Big 12 considers sanctioning Texas Tech University following a court order permitting quarterback Brendan Sorsby to play football despite admitting to sports betting, it faces threats of legal action from both the quarterback's attorneys and the state attorney general....
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