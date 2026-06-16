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Decoding Arbitral Disputes: Curial Review Limits In Singapore

By Josep Galvez ( June 16, 2026, 10:41 PM BST) -- This article is part of a monthly column that delves into the most critical cross-border investment and commercial disputes over arbitral award enforcement. In this installment, I discuss DTH v. DTF, a case in which the applicants had succeeded in the arbitration yet faced the prospect that the funder's entitlement would absorb the practical benefit of the award....

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