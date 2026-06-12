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FTC Wants More Info On $5.5B Cintas-UniFirst Deal

By Matthew Perlman ( June 12, 2026, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has requested additional information about Cintas Corp.'s planned $5.5 billion acquisition of fellow uniform and facility services supplier UniFirst Corp., despite the companies giving enforcers more time to review the transaction last month....

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