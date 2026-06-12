Tribes, Enviro Groups Hail Setback To Utah Monument Fight
By Crystal Owens ( June 12, 2026, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Indigenous rights and environmental groups say the U.S. Senate's failure to act on a resolution to nullify a conservation resource plan for Utah's Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument prevented a significant escalation in federal lawmakers' use of the Congressional Review Act, which would have led to "chaos on the ground."...
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