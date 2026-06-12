Disability Rights Orgs. Seek To Halt NY, Ill. 'Aid-In-Dying' Laws
By Gianna Ferrarin ( June 12, 2026, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Disability rights organizations hit the governors of New York and Illinois with a pair of federal lawsuits seeking to stop new laws in each state from taking effect that would allow patients with terminal illnesses to seek a doctor's assistance in ending their lives....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.