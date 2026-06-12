Court Won't Halt NY Pot Licensure In Dormant Commerce Row

By Sam Reisman ( June 12, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has rejected a renewed bid from out-of-state cannabis entrepreneurs to halt retail marijuana licensure in the state, saying the challengers could not show that they would be irreparably harmed from licensing going forward....
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