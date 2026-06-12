X Corp. Says Music Publishers' Copyright Case Must Be Axed

By Hailey Konnath ( June 12, 2026, 9:50 PM EDT) -- X Corp. asked a Tennessee federal court to throw out a copyright infringement suit brought by music publishers, arguing the U.S. Supreme Court recently rejected the notion that an online provider can be liable for user piracy, and that "should be the end of this lawsuit."...
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