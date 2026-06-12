Board Wants 6-Month Suspension For Ex-DC Prosecutor

By Rose Krebs ( June 12, 2026, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A disciplinary board is recommending a six-month suspension for a former D.C. federal prosecutor accused of withholding evidence in criminal cases against hundreds of people arrested at protests of President Donald Trump's first inauguration in 2017, saying her "egregious prosecutorial misconduct" warrants the suspension....
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