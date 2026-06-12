Gensler Tells 6th Circ. 'Sports Bets Aren't Swaps'
By Aislinn Keely ( June 12, 2026, 10:24 PM EDT) -- Former Wall Street regulator Gary Gensler told the appeals court overseeing Kalshi's prediction market battle with Ohio regulators that Congress didn't intend for the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission to become a nationwide sports betting regulator when it drafted swaps laws during his chairmanship of the agency....
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