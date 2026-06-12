Detroit Club Retaliation Trial Opens With Employee In Tears

By Melanie Dorsey ( June 12, 2026, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A former Detroit Club bartender wept as his attorney told a Michigan federal jury on Friday that the club's owner threatened his safety, sobriety and real estate career after he spoke out about what he believed was racist treatment of Black guests. ...
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