Insta360 Hits Back At Drone Giant DJI With Patent Suits

By Craig Clough ( June 12, 2026, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Insta360 hit drone and camera maker DJI Technology Co. in the Eastern District of Texas Thursday with two suits asserting infringement of its camera patents, one day after DJI filed suits of its own alleging Insta360's Luna line of handheld gimbal cameras infringes its patents....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.