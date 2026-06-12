Split DC Circ. Backs Venezuela's $108M Arbitration Order

By Caroline Simson ( June 12, 2026, 11:23 PM EDT) -- A divided D.C. Circuit panel affirmed Friday that Venezuela must pay a more than $100 million arbitral award to a Barbadian oil field investor, in an opinion that spends more than five pages rejecting points that U.S. Circuit Judge Justin R. Walker made in an even lengthier dissent....
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