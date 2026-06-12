Ice Cube's BIG3 Basketball League Inks $290M SPAC Deal

By Al Barbarino ( June 12, 2026, 4:07 PM EDT) -- BIG3's legal adviser Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP and Graf Global Corp.'s counsel White & Case LLP are guiding a deal that will take professional 3-on-3 basketball league BIG3 public through a merger with the special purpose acquisition company, the parties said Friday....
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