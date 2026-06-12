Man Hit By Store Security Gate Awarded $4.4M By Fla. Jury
By Carolina Bolado ( June 12, 2026, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A Florida jury has awarded $4.4 million to a man who suffered serious neck injuries after being struck by a remote-controlled security gate shutter while leaving a convenience store....
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