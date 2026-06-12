Wellpoint Data Breach Suit Says Delay Elevated Fraud Risk
By Ben Adlin ( June 12, 2026, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A Washington resident accused insurer Wellpoint Washington Inc. and health services provider Independent Clinics of Washington of failing to adequately protect patient information from a June 2025 cyberattack, claiming in a proposed nationwide class action Thursday that Wellpoint also neglected to inform subscribers until nearly a year after the breach....
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