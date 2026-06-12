ACLU Of Pa. Sues DHS, CBP Over Probe Into Online Critics
By George Woolston ( June 12, 2026, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania sued U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in Pennsylvania federal court on Friday, saying they failed to respond to a records request seeking copies of subpoenas for the identities of anonymous social media users who criticized the agencies....
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