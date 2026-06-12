CFTC Sues New Mexico Over Prediction Market Enforcement
By Alex Lawson ( June 12, 2026, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The legal feud between federal and state regulators over sports-related prediction market offerings expanded Friday as New Mexico became the eighth state to be sued by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission for treating those contracts as illegal gambling....
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