11th Circ. Backs Block On Ga. Unlimited Campaign Fund
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( June 15, 2026, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A split Eleventh Circuit upheld a block on Georgia campaign finance rules that allow "select incumbent officials" and some major party candidates to raise and spend unlimited funds despite limits that apply to other candidates....
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