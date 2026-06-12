Texas Judge Reprimanded For Jailing Jurors Amid Feud

By Spencer Brewer ( June 12, 2026, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct issued a public reprimand against a state judge who tossed multiple would-be jurors in jail amid a political rivalry, saying Judge Amber King violated state rules on judicial ethics....
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