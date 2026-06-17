Citigroup Says Foreign Bondholders Can't Bring RICO Suit

By Carolina Bolado ( June 17, 2026, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Citigroup urged a Florida federal magistrate judge Wednesday to dismiss racketeering claims in a suit accusing the bank of running a massive cash advance fraud scheme, arguing the bondholder plaintiffs suffered no domestic injury that would allow them to sue under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations statute....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.