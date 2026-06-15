Corteva Says No To FTC Trial Date In Pesticides Case
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( June 15, 2026, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Corteva Inc. has asked a North Carolina federal court to deny the Federal Trade Commission's request to set a trial date in its case against it and Syngenta Corp. or hold its decision until after ruling on its request for summary judgment....
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