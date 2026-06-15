Pizza Chain Worker Says Co. Shorted Breaks, Wages

By MJ Koo ( June 15, 2026, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A former pizza chain worker accused her employer of requiring hourly employees to keep working after clocking out, denying them meal and rest breaks and failing to pay overtime wages, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles state court....
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