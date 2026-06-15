Weil, Goodwin Advise On Fox Corp.'s $22B Roku Deal

By Al Barbarino ( June 15, 2026, 9:57 AM EDT) -- Fox Corp.'s legal adviser Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP and Roku Inc.'s counsel Goodwin Procter LLP are guiding a deal for Fox to acquire Roku at a $22 billion valuation, creating one of the largest streaming businesses in the U.S., according to a Monday deal announcement....
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