Embattled Ga. Judge Faces Growing Wave Of Recusal Motions
By Emily Johnson ( June 29, 2026, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge who recused herself this month from presiding over the U.S. Department of Justice's election records dispute with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is facing the fallout of being reprimanded as multiple parties ask that she be disqualified from presiding over their matters....
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