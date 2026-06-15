Star Hydro Seeks To Halt Pakistan Suit Over Arbitral Award
By Eddie Beaver ( June 15, 2026, 6:33 PM BST) -- Pakistan's state electricity purchaser told the U.K.'s top court Monday that English courts may only restrain foreign proceedings involving a London arbitration award when those proceedings seek to set aside the award or otherwise affect its validity worldwide....
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