Texas Tech QB's Eligibility Sparks Fierce Legal Backlash
By Alex Lawson ( June 15, 2026, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The fallout from Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby's bid to play college football this season intensified Sunday as the Big 12 conference sued to preserve its right to discipline the school over Sorsby's admitted violations of NCAA sports betting rules....
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