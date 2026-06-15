Alito Says Justices Should've Revived Ala. Capital Conviction
By Brandon Lowrey ( June 15, 2026, 5:13 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Monday dissented from his colleagues' refusal to review the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals' reversal of a capital murder conviction, saying the decision ran afoul of the Supreme Court precedent on when prosecutors can comment on criminal defendants' refusal to testify in their own defense....
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