Trump Calls Ex-Judges' Bid To Reopen IRS Case 'Baseless'

By Jack McLoone ( June 15, 2026, 2:16 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump pushed back on a group of former federal judges' claim that the settlement closing his $10 billion suit against the IRS was a result of fraud against a Florida federal court, attacking their motion to reopen the suit as "baseless" and legally dubious....
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