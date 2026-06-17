Mexican Woman Says ICE Traumatized Her Children During Raid

By Mike Curley ( June 17, 2026, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A Mexico-born woman who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement last year is suing the government in Connecticut federal court, saying the agents violated agency guidelines and the constitution when they arrested her in front of her young children while they were on the way to school....
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