FBI Misplaced Nadine Menendez's Jewelry, Judge Told

By Parker Quinlan ( June 15, 2026, 4:58 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Nadine Menendez on Monday told a Manhattan federal judge that the FBI is still unable to locate pieces of her jewelry seized as part of the investigation that led to Menendez and her husband, former U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, being convicted of participating in a bribery scheme....
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