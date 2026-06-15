FCC Says ISP Can Nix Rural Buildout Plan In Arkansas

By Nadia Dreid ( June 15, 2026, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Wisper, an internet service provider that has taken over other companies' Connect America Fund projects in the past, received the Federal Communications Commission's permission Monday to ditch some Rural Digital Opportunity Fund obligations of its own in Arkansas....
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