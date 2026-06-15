4th Circ. Nixes Class In Anheuser-Busch OT Suit

By Katherine Smith ( June 15, 2026, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Monday vacated an order certifying a class of Anheuser-Busch employees in a lawsuit alleging the brewing giant failed to pay the workers for pre- and post-shift work, finding that the class is currently too broad to justify certification....
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